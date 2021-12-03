Employment trend is 'very strong' despite weak November jobs report - commerce secretary
Dec. 03, 2021 10:10 AM ETBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor
- U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said Friday that the overall trend in job growth remains "very strong" despite a November employment report that showed disappointing job gains for the month.
- "You can never take too much from one report, there's ups and downs on a monthly basis," Raimondo told CNBC, noting that the last seven sets of monthly employment numbers have eventually been revised upwards.
- Raimondo's comments followed the release earlier Friday of the November U.S. employment report. Figures showed that 210K jobs were added in the month, well below the 545K that economists had predicted.
- However, the report also indicated a sharp drop in the unemployment rate. The figure fell to 4.2% compared to the 4.5% that experts had predicted.
- Along with the jobless rate, Raimondo pointed to the statistics for labor-force participation as another bright spot in the report. That figure edged up to 61.8%, indicating that a larger portion of the U.S. population was engaged in the labor force.
- "If you just look at the fundamentals ... more jobs, more people are working, more people in the labor force, fewer people unemployed, wages are up and unemployment is the lowest its been since the pandemic began," she said.
- The commerce secretary argued that easing concerns over COVID convinced many workers to rejoin the labor force, leading to an uptick in labor force participation.
