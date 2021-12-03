AirSculpt Technologies gains after setting guidance ahead of consensus
Dec. 03, 2021 10:10 AM ETAirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (AIRS)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- The shares of AirSculpt Technologies (AIRS +7.2%) have recorded a double-digit gain in percentage terms after reporting better-than-anticipated revenue for Q3 2021 and setting its 2021 outlook slightly ahead of expectations.
- The healthcare service provider focused on fat removal procedures saw its quarterly revenue rise ~94% YoY to $34.7M as case numbers increased by ~60.4% YoY to 2,743 cases. While the adjusted EBITDA more than doubled with ~127.2% YoY growth to $12.1M, net income climbed ~179.3% YoY to $8.1M.
- “Our revenues continue to be fueled by both volume increases and higher revenue per case compared to prior periods,” Ron Zelhof, Chief Operating Officer, remarked.
- For 2021, the company expects its revenue and adjusted EBITDA to reach $130M and $46M, respectively. Meanwhile, the consensus estimates for AirSculpt (NASDAQ:AIRS) indicate ~$129.8M in revenue for this year.