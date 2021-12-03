Domo plunges following third-quarter earnings results

Dec. 03, 2021 10:17 AM ETDomo, Inc. (DOMO)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor

  • Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) shares are dropping nearly 16% to $56.14 after the Silicon Slopes, Utah-based company posted third-quarter results and gave fourth-quarter guidance.
  • Domo (DOMO) said third-quarter revenue was up 21% year-over-year to $65.1 million, with the majority of that coming from subscriptions, at $56.6 million. Billings, a closely watched metric for software-as-a-service companies, came in at $70.2 million, up 26% year-over-year. Domo (DOMO) lost an adjusted 32 cents per share during the quarter.
  • For the fourth-quarter, Domo (DOMO) said it expects revenue to be between $66.5 million and $67.5 million, with a non-GAAP loss between 37 cents and 41 cents per share.
  • Full year revenue is expected to be between $254.5 million and $255.5 million, with an adjusted loss between $1.26 and $1.30 per share.
  • Investment firm Cowen maintained its outperform rating on the stock, but lowered the price target to $100, down from $110 in wake of the results.
  • The sharp decline in shares comes even after Domo (DOMO) posted better-than-expected results on Thursday.
