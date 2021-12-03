Freedom Holding agrees to buy MKM Partners
Dec. 03, 2021 10:15 AM ETFreedom Holding Corp. (FRHC)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Freedom Holding (FRHC -0.5%) to acquire MKM Partners, a Stamford-based firm focused on Trading, Research, Sales, Derivatives, Event Driven/Risk Arbitrage, Proprietary Studies, Capital Markets, Corporate Access, High Yield/Credit, and CSA..
- The deal builds on Kazakhstan-based Freedom's (NASDAQ:FRHC) expansion into the U.S., with its acquisition of Prime Executions, announced about a year ago.
- Under the terms of the agreement, Freedom will acquire all the member interest of MKM Partners for cash and Freedom common stock.
- The transaction values closely held MKM at ~$50M and includes a three-year retention plan for key employees, a person familiar with the matter told Bloomberg News.
- The acquisition needs U.S. regulatory approval and still may fall apart.
- Upon closing, MKM will be led by Robert Wotczak, as CEO, and Sagar Sheth, current president of MKM Partners.