Blockchain.com opens waitlist for platform to buy, sell, and store NFTs
Dec. 03, 2021 10:47 AM ETNFTZBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Blockchain.com is adding an non-fungible token ("NFT") marketplace to its platform in coming weeks that will allow users to buy, sell, and store NFTs in its wallet, the company said on its website.
- It started a waitlist for the marketplace on Thursday.
- The process for buying NFTs is too complex, the company said, and it's launching the platform to simplify it.
- "We want to make accessing the NFT market as easy as accessing the crypto market," the company said. "With the Blockchain.com NFT marketplace (in beta), you’ll be able to browse, buy, sell, and securely store NFTs without ever leaving your Blockchain.com Wallet."
- In March, Blockchain.com raised $300M in a fundraising that valued the crypto trading platform at $5.2B, with plans to expand its product offerings and pursue M&A opportunities.
- On Thursday, Defiance ETFs launched The First NFT Focused ETF (NYSEARCA:NFTZ).