Tilly's praised by analysts after 'blow-out' quarter, 50% upside expected

Dec. 03, 2021 11:49 AM ETTilly's, Inc. (TLYS)By: SA News Team

abstract financial bar chart with uptrend line graph on blue colour background

champc/iStock via Getty Images

  • Tilly's, Inc. (TLYS +12.3%) shares continue to rise as analysts weigh in with positive remarks following the company's stellar earnings report.
  • Roth Capital, which holds a Buy rating on the stock, raised its price target to $24 from $20 after what it called a "blow-out" quarter with gross margin well-ahead of expectations.
  • B. Riley notes that supply chain congestion remains a headwind for the company but that effective inventory management means the material impact to Tilly's business is low. B. Riley maintains its Buy rating noting that Tilly's is "well-positioned" to grow sales given its improved digital business and "extremely low" markdowns.
  • All 3 sell-side analysts covering TLYS place a buy-equivalent rating on the stock with an average price target of $22.
