Yext trades high on Q3 earnings, revenue beat, raised FY22 guidance

  • "The solid results we delivered in Q3 reflect strong execution against our growth plans. Answers is growing quickly, our Listings business is recovering, and our land-and-expand sales strategy is working. That, coupled with new growth vectors yet to tap, make us optimistic about the future," Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Founder and CEO Howard Lerman commented.
  • While revenue surged 12% Y/Y, gross profit stood at $74.3M (+10% Y/Y) and gross margin narrowed to 74.6% from 75.7% reported in year ago quarter.
  • Net loss of $24.9M, compared to the net loss of $22M in year ago quarter; non-GAAP net loss of $5.5M compared to $2.8M in year ago quarter.
  • As of Oct.31, cash and equivalents stood at $230M, unearned revenue of $151M compared to $129M as of Oct.31, 2020.
  • As of Oct.31, Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO) stood at $337M; RPO expected to be recognized over the next 24 months of $315M with the remaining balance expected to be recognized thereafter.
  • Customer count, which excludes small business and third-party reseller customers, increased 20% Y/Y to 2.7K+ as of Oct. 31, 2021.
  • The company has raised its FY22 guidance.
  • With a Very Bullish rating, SA Contributor Qingshan Capital Management believes that with new integrations, Yext's FCF could imply a fair price of $25.
  • Wall Street Analysts rating is Bullish on the stock with a $15.93 price target.
  • Previously: Yext EPS beats by $0.03, beats on revenue, raises FY 2022 guidance (Dec.2)
