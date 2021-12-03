Eli Lilly COVID-19 antibody cocktail is now FDA authorized for use in newborns
Dec. 03, 2021 2:59 PM ETEli Lilly and Company (LLY), ABCLBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor2 Comments
- The FDA has revised the emergency use authorization (EUA) granted for bamlanivimab and etesevimab monoclonal antibodies developed by Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) and AbCellera (NASDAQ:ABCL) for all younger pediatric patients, including newborns with COVID-19.
- According to a statement from the regulator, the antibody therapy, which was previously allowed for use only for those aged 12 years and above, can now be used in all children who test positive for COVID-19 and are at high risk for developing the severe form of the disease.
- The amendment for the authorization also allows its use for post-exposure prophylaxis in the prevention of COVID-19 for all at-risk children, including newborns.
- Read more on how the bamlanivimab and etesevimab combination is stacked up against the newly found Omicron variant of COVID-19.