Earnings to watch: where Wall Street is most bullish and bearish
Dec. 03, 2021 3:42 PM ETHealthEquity, Inc. (HQY), SFIX, THO, COUPBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor
- Retail, consumer staples and homebuilders highlight next week's earnings calendar.
- Heading into the reports, Wall Street's earnings revisions indicate the confidence, or lack thereof, in a company's execution so far.
- Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating analyzes changes in analysts' earnings estimates to grade individual stocks on EPS revisions.
- That's one of five factors that go into the overall score for a stock, along with valuation, profitability, growth and momentum.
- The following companies reporting next week earn top ratings for EPS revisions:
- Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) reports quarterly results on Monday with analysts, on average, looking for EPS of $0.02 on revenue of $178M.
- For the upcoming fiscal Q3 there have been 17 upward revisions, compared to three downward revisions, with the company getting an A- grade.
- Earnings expectations are up 7.7% for FQ3 in the last month.
- The stock had a couple of price target cuts from BofA and Oppenheimer last month, although both still have top ratings on the stock.
- Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) weighs in Wednesday with the consensus for EPS of $3.19 and revenue of $3.46B.
- There have been six upward revisions for the upcoming fiscal Q1 and no downward revisions, with estimates up 30% in the last three months.
- It gets an A+ EPS revisions grade.
- RV demand is expected to stay strong in 2022.
- The following companies reporting this week get bottom ratings for EPS revisions:
- HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) reports on Monday with Wall Street looking for EPS of $0.35 and revenue of $185.5M.
- The company gets a D+ EPS revisions grade, with eight downward revisions and two upward ones for the upcoming quarter.
- Estimates are down 8% in the last three months for fiscal Q3.
- Jefferies started coverage on the digital health sector today with HealthEquity one of the stocks garnering a Buy rating.
- "We highlight that the sector has lagged YTD as the economy recovers from the pandemic and as HC delivery and utilization becomes more normalized. That being said, consumers seem to be increasingly comfortable with virtual/remote care and it will be interesting to monitor how that changes post-pandemic."
- Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) issues results Tuesday. The EPS consensus is -$0.13 on revenue of $570.5M.
- While there have been three upward revisions and one downward revisions in thte last three months for the upcoming quarter analysts are concerned about fiscal Q2 ending January. EPS estimate are down more than 500% for that period in the lat six months.
- But Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to Equal Weight from Underweight today saying valuation looks more reasonable.
