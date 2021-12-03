Harte Hanks uplisting to Nasdaq, reclaiming old symbol

Dec. 03, 2021 3:11 PM ETHarte Hanks, Inc. (HRTH)HHSBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

New York during the COVID-19 emergency.

Massimo Giachetti/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Harte Hanks (OTCQX:HRTH) has been approved to uplist to the Nasdaq.
  • The company has traded over the counter on OTCQX under the symbol HRTH; the move to the Nasdaq Global Market means it will appear under the symbol HHS, which it traded under from its 1927 IPO through 2020.
  • "With the expanded audience of investors, increased access to liquidity, and the significant improvement in our financial performance, we are well positioned for future profitable growth," says Chairman Jack Griffin.
  • No action is required from shareholders.
  • The company filed for the uplisting in early October, boosting the stock then.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.