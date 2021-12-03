Harte Hanks uplisting to Nasdaq, reclaiming old symbol
Dec. 03, 2021
- Harte Hanks (OTCQX:HRTH) has been approved to uplist to the Nasdaq.
- The company has traded over the counter on OTCQX under the symbol HRTH; the move to the Nasdaq Global Market means it will appear under the symbol HHS, which it traded under from its 1927 IPO through 2020.
- "With the expanded audience of investors, increased access to liquidity, and the significant improvement in our financial performance, we are well positioned for future profitable growth," says Chairman Jack Griffin.
- No action is required from shareholders.
- The company filed for the uplisting in early October, boosting the stock then.