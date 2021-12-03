ENFA drops almost 12% after investors pan upcoming Buzzfeed SPAC deal
Dec. 03, 2021 3:26 PM ETBuzzFeed, Inc. (BZFD)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment
- SPAC 890 5th Avenue (NASDAQ:ENFA) fell almost 12% as investors appeared to show their dislike for the upcoming Buzzfeed SPAC deal.
- About 94% of the $287.5 million the SPAC raised has been withdrawn by investors, according to a WSJ report yesterday. That will leave BuzzFeed with about $16M from its public listing.
- ENFA holders yesterday approved the combination with BuzzFeed at a vote and the deal is set to close today. BuzzFeed will begin trading on the Nasdaq on Monday under the symbol "BZFD."
- The final deal included gross proceeds of at least $150M from fully committed convertible notes and $16.2M held in trust (assuming no redemption elections are withdrawn), according to a statement.
- BuzzFeed in late June confirmed a deal to go public via SPAC at an implied $1.5B valuation.