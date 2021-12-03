Cyprus rebuffs Turkey with new oil exploration license for Exxon, Qatar

Dec. 03, 2021 3:34 PM ETExxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor4 Comments

Oil platform on the ocean. Offshore drilling for gas and petroleum

NiseriN/iStock via Getty Images

  • Cyprus awards new oil and gas exploration rights in the Mediterranean Sea to Exxon Mobil (XOM -0.4%) and Qatar Petroleum, rejecting complaints from Turkey that it is violating the latter's continental shelf.
  • The Block 5 license pertains to a section of Cyprus' declared exclusive economic zone, which lies southwest of the island.
  • Turkey, which has been at odds with Greece and Cyprus for years over competing territorial claims in the eastern Mediterranean, says it will not allow unauthorized exploration in its jurisdiction.
  • According to Argus Media, Exxon has said it plans to restart drilling activities this month in Block 10 off Cyprus to confirm the extent of a large gas discovery the consortium made in 2019, but further work was deferred due to the COVID-induced economic downturn.
  • Exxon's cash flow is "fundamentally undervalued," and investors should "buy the drop," The Asian Investor writes in a bullish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.