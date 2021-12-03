Cyprus rebuffs Turkey with new oil exploration license for Exxon, Qatar
Dec. 03, 2021
- Cyprus awards new oil and gas exploration rights in the Mediterranean Sea to Exxon Mobil (XOM -0.4%) and Qatar Petroleum, rejecting complaints from Turkey that it is violating the latter's continental shelf.
- The Block 5 license pertains to a section of Cyprus' declared exclusive economic zone, which lies southwest of the island.
- Turkey, which has been at odds with Greece and Cyprus for years over competing territorial claims in the eastern Mediterranean, says it will not allow unauthorized exploration in its jurisdiction.
- According to Argus Media, Exxon has said it plans to restart drilling activities this month in Block 10 off Cyprus to confirm the extent of a large gas discovery the consortium made in 2019, but further work was deferred due to the COVID-induced economic downturn.
