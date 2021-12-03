S&P 500’s weekly market breakdown and sector performance
- The S&P 500 finished the trading week in the red and the benchmark SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) also closed negative on the week, -1.23% and is +22.34% YTD.
- See below a breakdown of the eleven sectors of the S&P 500 and their weekly performance. Additionally, see how the accompanying SPDR Select Sector ETF performed from the close on November 26th to the close of December 3rd.
- #1: Utilities, +0.69% and the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLU) +0.94%.
- #2: Real Estate, -0.03% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLRE) +0.05%.
- #3: Consumer Staples, -0.58% and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLP) -0.43%.
- #4: Information Technology, -0.71% and the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLK) -0.54%.
- #5: Energy, -0.85% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE) -0.82%.
- #6: Industrials, -1.08% and the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLI) -0.98%.
- #7: Health Care, -1.20% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLV) -1.20%.
- #8: Materials, -1.33% and the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLB) -1.27%.
- #9: Financials, -2.10% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF) -1.91%.
- #10: Consumer Discretionary, -2.52% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLY) -2.18%.
- #11: Communication Services, -2.92% and the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) -3.13%.
- Below is a chart of the eleven sectors' year-to-date performance and how they have fared against the S&P 500. For investors looking into the future of what's happening, take a look at the Seeking Alpha Catalyst Watch to see next week's breakdown of actionable events that stand out.