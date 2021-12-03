Atara Biotherapeutics announces inducement grants to new employees
Dec. 03, 2021 4:31 PM ETAtara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ATRA)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) granted 21,438 restricted stock units of Atara's common stock to seven newly hired employees and stock options to purchase 24,017 shares to four such newly hired employees.
- The restricted stock units vest over four years, with 25% vesting on the first quarterly vesting date after the first anniversary of the vesting commencement date and the remainder vesting in 12 approximately equal quarterly installments over the following three years.
- The stock options vest over four years, with 25% vesting on the first anniversary of the vesting commencement date for such employee and the remainder vesting in 36 equal monthly installments over the following three years.
- The stock options have a ten-year term and an exercise price of $17.36/share.