Siemens plans trial next year for hydrogen-powered train technology

Dec. 03, 2021 1:50 PM ETSiemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIEGY)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY -0.8%) says it is poised to trial hydrogen powered trains with ranges of up to 1,000 km, seeing an opportunity for a significant environmental advance as an emissions free solution.
  • Trains which use hydrogen to charge an onboard battery extend the range from ~100 km for battery only-trains, making them viable for long distance routes without overhead cables, Michael Peter, head of Siemens Mobility, tells Reuters.
  • Hydrogen-powered also are cheaper and quicker to introduce than hydrogen trucks because they do not need a broad network of fuel stations to support them, Peter says, adding that Europe has 20K rail vehicles which could be replaced by hydrogen in the next 15 years.
  • Separately, Jim Snabe, Chairman of Siemens and shipping giant Maersk, told CNBC this week that supply chain chaos likely will persist into the middle of next year.
  • "The trade of goods has actually gone up, not down," Snabe said, believing COVID-19 has caused more people to work remotely and invest in their homes while spending less on services: "We don't go to restaurants so much, we don't go to the cinema, we don't travel. People are home and they want to improve their homes."
  • Siemens recently reported an 18% rise in quarterly revenues to €17.4B and a 26% jump in orders to €19.1B, both exceeding expectations.
