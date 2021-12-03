Galapagos announces increase in share capital with subscription right exercises

Dec. 03, 2021 5:05 PM ETGalapagos NV (GLPG)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
  • Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) ADRs are trading ~2.1% higher in the post-market after the company announced a share capital increase, following the subscription right exercises.
  • Galapagos (GLPG) says it issued 22.6K of new ordinary shares on Dec. 03, leading to a €578.7K total capital increase (including issuance premium).
  • Per the right exercise program of Galapagos’ management board, the board members, subject to conditions, are required to exercise a minimum number of subscription rights. In line with the rule, one member has exercised 5,000 subscription rights.
  • The company’s total share capital currently stands at ~€354.6M, and the total number of securities with voting rights has reached ~65.6M.
  • For Q3 2021, Galapagos (GLPG) reported €317.9M in revenue, indicating a ~1.2% YoY decline. However, the net loss dropped by ~51.7% to €119.6M.
