Hot Stocks: China stocks drop; MRVL hits high; SWBI, OLLI plunge; HGTY rises in post-SPAC debut

Dec. 03, 2021 5:25 PM ETMRVL, SWBI, OLLI, BABA, BIDU, WB, NTES, JD, HGTYBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor

Finance and Economy Chart for Dollar Gold Euro Currencies Trading View

cemagraphics/iStock via Getty Images

  • While momentum, Omicron and the Federal Reserve generated overall trading on Friday, quarterly results remained a crucial catalyst for individual stock moves.
  • Look at Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) as a key example. The semiconductor company captured the seemingly insatiable demand for computer chips in its latest quarter, releasing stronger-than-projected results and rallying to a fresh 52-week high.
  • However, Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) and Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (NASDAQ:OLLI) moved the other direction on their respective earnings releases. Both stocks suffered substantial declines, with OLLI plunging to a new 52-week low.
  • Outside of earnings, worries about China re-emerged. News that DiDi would delist from the U.S. after a long struggle with regulators dragged down other high-profile U.S.-listed Chinese names. The decliners included Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), Weibo (NASDAQ:WB), NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) and JD.com (NASDAQ:JD).
  • Elsewhere, Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) received a warm welcome to the Wall Street community. The stock rose in its first day as a public company following a SPAC deal.

Sector In Focus

  • The decision by ride-hailing service DiDi to delist its shares from the U.S. triggered an overall selling spree among U.S.-listed Chinese companies. The sector was dragged down by fears that a wave of future delistings could follow, amid the stepped-up regulatory climate in China.
  • Alibaba (BABA) represented one of the standout losers in the sector. The stock fell 8% to reach a fresh intraday 52-week low of $108.70. This slide added to the weakness BABA has seen throughout the year. The stock is down more than 50% in 2021.
  • Baidu (BIDU) and JD.com (JD) also dropped by nearly 8% on the day. NetEase (NTES) retreated about 7%, while Weibo (WB) fell 6%.

Standout Gainer

Standout Loser

  • Smith & Wesson Brands (SWBI) reported a quarterly profit that rose from last year but failed to meet analysts' expectations. Meanwhile, revenue slipped more than 7% as demand sagged from pandemic-inflated levels.
  • In response to the earnings miss, Cowen lowered its rating on the firearm and ammunition maker. The firm now views SWBI as a Market Perform, compared to its previous rating of Outperform. Analyst Cai Von Rumohr cited a tougher pricing environment for the downgrade.
  • Hurt by the earnings news, SWBI plunged nearly 29% on Friday to close at $16.33. The stock remains off a 52-week low of $14.50 set earlier in the year.

Notable New High

  • The release of strong quarterly results sparked an 18% rally in Marvell Technology (MRVL). Thanks to the earnings beat, shares of the semiconductor producer reached a new 52-week high.
  • MRVL reported a quarterly non-GAAP profit of $0.43 per share, up from $0.34 per share last year. Analysts had expected a figure of $0.38 per share. Earnings were lifted by 61% revenue growth, with the top line totaling $1.21B for Q3.
  • Looking ahead, the company predicted Q4 EPS of $0.45-$0.51, with revenue of about $1.32B, plus or minus 3%.
  • MRVL finished Friday's trading at $83.59. This represented a gain of $12.56 on the day. Early in the day, shares also reached an intraday 52-week high of $88.49.
  • Friday's gains accelerated an uptrend that has lasted since mid-May. The stock is now up nearly 92% since the same time last year.

Notable New Low

  • Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (OLLI) plunged 20% after the company issued a disappointing earnings report. The sell-off took the stock to a new 52-week low.
  • The chain of discount retail stores reported quarterly results that missed expectations by more than 25%. Revenue dropped 7.5% to a level below $384M, hurt by continued supply chain bottlenecks.
  • This sales slump included a 15.5% decline in comparable-store sales, a drop-off that more than reversed the 15.3% advance seen in the previous year. Comparable sales were also below pre-pandemic levels, sitting 1.3% below levels seen in Q3 2019.
  • Along with the weak results, OLLI issued a disappointing forecast. The company projected total sales for the full year of $1.762B-$1.772B, below the $1.83B predicted by analysts.
  • OLLI declined $12.87 on Friday to close at $49.99. Shares also established an intraday 52-week low of $49.03 earlier in the session.
  • The stock reached a 52-week high of $123.52 early in the year but lost substantial ground with a steady decline that lasted from mid-August into October. Friday's slide took the stock below a recent trading range. Shares are now down about 39% since the end of 2020.
  • To track more of the day's best- and worst-performing stocks, turn to SA's On The Move section.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.