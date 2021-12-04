Fintech stocks slide this week amid broader market slump; Colombia banks gain

Dec. 04, 2021

  • Hong-Kong-based brokerage and wealth management platform Futu Holdings (NASDAQ:FUTU), the largest percentage loser among financial stocks this week (with market cap of $2B or more), -21.2% gets caught up in the Chinese stock slump triggered by Didi Global's (NYSE:DIDI) plan to delist from the New York Stock Exchange.
  • Seeking Alpha warned investors in October that FUTU is at high risk of performing badly when compared with its peers.
  • Crypto bank Silvergate (NYSE:SI) -18.6% slides as the broader crypto market also extends losses;
  • Consumer lending tech provider (NASDAQ:UPST) -18.1% declines as investors turn to safer haven assets from fintech stocks and;
  • Fintech LendingClub (NYSE:LC) -18% decreases, as well as SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) -17%.
  • Looking at financial stocks making the biggest gains this past week, two Colombia-based banks take the No. 1 and No. 3 spots — Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) +15.9% and Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) +5.2% ;
  • Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) +6.7% rises as it inked a merger agreement with RSI Bank;
  • Western Union (NYSE:WU) +5.1% increases and;
  • South Korea-based KB Financial (NYSE:KB) +5% climbs.
  • On Thursday, Financial stocks revived as Fed's taper talk boosted Treasury yields

This was corrected on 12/04/2021 at 1:50 PM. Deletes SG as top decliner; ticker was erroneously classified as a financial stock.

