Fintech stocks slide this week amid broader market slump; Colombia banks gain
Dec. 04, 2021 8:21 AM ETFutu Holdings Limited (FUTU), SI, UPST, SOFIAVAL, DIDI, LC, CIB, CLBK, WU, KBBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor9 Comments
- Hong-Kong-based brokerage and wealth management platform Futu Holdings (NASDAQ:FUTU), the largest percentage loser among financial stocks this week (with market cap of $2B or more), -21.2% gets caught up in the Chinese stock slump triggered by Didi Global's (NYSE:DIDI) plan to delist from the New York Stock Exchange.
- Seeking Alpha warned investors in October that FUTU is at high risk of performing badly when compared with its peers.
- Crypto bank Silvergate (NYSE:SI) -18.6% slides as the broader crypto market also extends losses;
- Consumer lending tech provider (NASDAQ:UPST) -18.1% declines as investors turn to safer haven assets from fintech stocks and;
- Fintech LendingClub (NYSE:LC) -18% decreases, as well as SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) -17%.
- Looking at financial stocks making the biggest gains this past week, two Colombia-based banks take the No. 1 and No. 3 spots — Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) +15.9% and Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) +5.2% ;
- Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) +6.7% rises as it inked a merger agreement with RSI Bank;
- Western Union (NYSE:WU) +5.1% increases and;
- South Korea-based KB Financial (NYSE:KB) +5% climbs.
- On Thursday, Financial stocks revived as Fed's taper talk boosted Treasury yields
This was corrected on 12/04/2021 at 1:50 PM. Deletes SG as top decliner; ticker was erroneously classified as a financial stock.