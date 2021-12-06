Sunlands Technology announces $15M share repurchase program

Dec. 06, 2021 2:50 AM ETSunlands Technology Group (STG)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) announces that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program up to $15M of its Class A ordinary shares in the form of American depositary shares over the next 24 months.
  • "The share repurchase program reflects the strength of our capital position and confidence in delivering sustained, long-term performance for our shareholders. We are pleased that our strong cash generating ability enables us to return value to shareholders as well as continue to invest in enhancing our content, upgrading our technology, and attracting more students to our platform to sustainably grow our business," said Mr. Tongbo Liu, CEO of Sunlands.
