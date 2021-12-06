LSEG to buy Quantile Group for up to £274 million
Dec. 06, 2021 4:28 AM ETLondon Stock Exchange Group plc (LDNXF), LNSTYBy: SA News Team
- Quantile provides portfolio, margin, capital optimisation, and compression services for the global financial services market.
- The Transaction will enable London Stock Exchange Group ('LSEG') to expand its range of Post Trade risk management solutions through trade compression, capital and margin optimisation services.
- LSEG has agreed to pay a maximum aggregate consideration of up to £274 million, subject to customary adjustments, to Quantile’s shareholders.
- Daniel Maguire, Group Head, Post Trade, LSEG & CEO, LCH Group: “The acquisition of Quantile builds on the strong growth delivered by LSEG and our Post Trade division. It significantly enhances LSEG’s multi-asset class customer offering across the transaction lifecycle by providing more sophisticated tools and infrastructure for customers to optimise their financial resources and drive greater operational efficiencies in OTC derivatives..".
- The acquisition is being funded from existing cash resources and credit facilities and is expected to close in 2022, subject to antitrust and other regulatory approvals.