Technip Energies secures a substantial petrochemical contract by Borouge in the UAE
Dec. 06, 2021 5:06 AM ETTechnip Energies N.V. (THNPF), THNPYBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Technip Energies (OTCPK:THNPF) has been awarded a substantial Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract in consortium with TARGET Engineering by Abu Dhabi Polymers, a joint-venture between ADNOC and Borealis, for the construction of a new Ethane Cracker Unit, to be integrated in the Borouge 4 petrochemical complex in Ruwais, UAE.
- The EPC contract covers the delivery of a new Ethane Cracker Unit, in excess of 1,500 KTA, based on proprietary Technip Energies technology.
- The new Borouge 4 complex will be located in the Ruwais Industrial Area in Abu Dhabi and is considered as one of the major strategic projects to enable ADNOC to meet its target growth, which would sustain its current market share in the growing polyolefin market.