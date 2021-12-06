Mesoblast's rexlemestrocel-L shows treatment benefit in cardiovascular events in heart patients

Dec. 06, 2021
Mesoblast Limited (MESO)

Human heart with blocked arteries

Rasi Bhadramani/iStock via Getty Images

  • Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) perks up 5.6% premarket after announcing new analyses from the Phase 3 DREAM-HF trial showing that the greatest treatment benefit from rexlemestrocel-L is in heart failure and low ejection fraction (HFrEF) patients with diabetes and/or ischemia, who are at high-risk of cardiovascular mortality, heart attacks or strokes. The data showed that:
  • While a single rexlemestrocel-L dose on top of maximal standard of care therapies reduced the composite 3-point MACE in all 537 patients by 33% (p=0.02) over a mean follow-up of 30 months, a hierarchical analysis across pre-specified high-risk subgroups showed greatest benefit in patients with diabetes and/or myocardial ischemia (hazard ratio 0.63, p=0.019).
  • Among control patients (n=276), risk of 3-point MACE was 1.9-fold higher in controls with diabetes and/or myocardial ischemia (n=192) than controls with neither diabetes nor myocardial ischemia (n=84), p=0.02.
  • Rexlemestrocel-L reduced the incidence of 3-point MACE by 37% overall in NYHA class II or III HFrEF patients with diabetes and/or myocardial ischemia (n=385, p=0.02) and by 54% in those with diabetes and/or myocardial ischemia who had evidence of systemic inflammation (n=212, p=0.003).
  • The 3-point composite MACE is an endpoint the FDA has accepted for approval of multiple drugs to reduce cardiovascular risk in diabetic patients.
  • Mesoblast will submit for formal FDA review the new data analyses in HFrEF patients with diabetes and/or myocardial ischemia, to agree on a potential pathway to approval.
