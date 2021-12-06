ACI Worldwide approves $250M buyback program
Dec. 06, 2021 6:06 AM ETACI Worldwide, Inc. (ACIW)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) has authorized the repurchase of $250M in shares of common stock in a sign of confidence of the company’s transformation, intrinsic value, and future potential.
- The new approval includes $38M remaining under the existing buyback program.
- “This authorization is a clear expression of confidence by the Board in ACI’s three-pillar strategy and long-term vision to be the global leader in real-time payments. We are targeting half of our free cash flow to share repurchases in the near term, consistent with our 2021 analyst day announcement,” said Odilon Almeida, president and CEO, ACI Worldwide.
- Scott Behrens, chief financial officer, ACI Worldwide, said, “With this significant share repurchase authorization, we are following through on our commitment to return cash to shareholders. Our pledge to deliver value to shareholders is supported by our increased long-term organic revenue growth outlook, consistent cash flow generation, solid balance sheet and overall financial flexibility to continue our investments."
