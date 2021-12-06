Bolt Biotherapeutics reports iBDC-1001 data from mid-stage study in solid tumors

Dec. 06, 2021 6:09 AM ETBolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (BOLT)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) announces interim clinical data from its Phase 1/2 study of BDC-1001, the company’s lead immune-stimulating antibody conjugate (ISAC) at the European Society for Medical Oncology Immuno-Oncology (ESMO I-O) Congress 2021.
  • The company reported data from 57 subjects, across 16 different types of HER2-expressing solid tumors.
  • BDC-1001 demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile at all evaluated doses and schedules, showing early signs of clinical activity with corresponding biomarker changes in the tumor microenvironment of post-treatment tumor biopsies.
  • Early signs of clinical activity are noted in 13 of 40 tumor evaluable subjects with one durable partial response maintained through 52 weeks and multiple subjects achieving stable disease for >12 weeks.
  • The pharmacokinetic (PK) data demonstrate increasing peak drug levels with increasing dose, and linearity of PK above the 5 mg/kg dose level. Clinical PK modeling predicts that target exposure levels can be achieved with weekly dosing.
  • The data also support initiation of the combination therapy study with nivolumab (PD-1 inhibitor).
