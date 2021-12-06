dMY Technology stockholders approve merger with Planet
Dec. 06, 2021 6:13 AM ETPlanet Labs PBC (PL)By: SA News Team5 Comments
- dMY Technology Group IV (NYSE:DMYQ) stockholders approve the proposed business combination with Planet.
- The transaction will result in at least $590 million in gross proceeds for the post-closing company, including proceeds from the dMY IV trust account and the previously announced committed private placement.
- The new company will be renamed "Planet Labs PBC" and its common stock is expected to begin trading on NYSE beginning on December 8 under the ticker symbol "PL".
- The closing is expected to take place on December 7, 2021.
