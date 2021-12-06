ReneSola Power announces $50M buyback program
Dec. 06, 2021 6:14 AM ETReneSola Ltd (SOL)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor3 Comments
- ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) has authorized the repurchase of up to $50M of the company's outstanding American Depositary Shares, representing ~14% of the market cap.
- The authorization is effective immediately and has no expiration.
- The company had approximately 70M ADS outstanding.
- ReneSola Power Chief Executive Officer Yumin Liu said, "This share repurchase authorization demonstrates the confidence of our board and management team in the strength of our business and compelling prospects for growth. We believe the valuation of our shares may represent exceptional value from time to time, and this authorization enables us to make an astute investment in ourselves as market conditions warrant."
- Shares up 4.4% premarket.
