Molecular Partners reports results from Phase 2a ensovibep trial in COVID-19 at ESWI 2021
Dec. 06, 2021 6:17 AM ETMolecular Partners AG (MOLN)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) announces results from the Phase 2a study of ensovibep for COVID-19 patients as well as additional data from Phase 1 study in healthy volunteers at the European Scientific Working Group on Influenza (ESWI) Conference.
- Shares down 4% premarket at $13.35.
- First ensovibep data from COVID-19 infected patients: 225 mg and 600 mg doses were seen to be safe and well tolerated.
- No disease enhancement, infusion related reactions, or dose limiting toxicities were observed.
- Viral load data (qPCR) showed a comparable decline for both dose levels.
- Infectivity of virus extracted through nasopharyngeal swabs was reduced to zero within 3-5 days post treatment in patients with positive titers at baseline.
- Favorable PK profile in patients consistent with the profile observed in healthy volunteers: Confirmation of half-life and prolonged therapeutic exposure >2 weeks in all dosed patients.
- Complete COVID-19 clinical symptom recovery in the study population was seen.
- Data read-out from global Phase 2-3 EMPATHY study for ambulatory COVID-19 is expected in early 2022.
- Recently, MOLN confirmed retained activity of ensovibep on positions mutated in Omicron.