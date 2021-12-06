Molecular Partners reports results from Phase 2a ensovibep trial in COVID-19 at ESWI 2021

  • Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) announces results from the Phase 2a study of ensovibep for COVID-19 patients as well as additional data from Phase 1 study in healthy volunteers at the European Scientific Working Group on Influenza (ESWI) Conference.
  • First ensovibep data from COVID-19 infected patients: 225 mg and 600 mg doses were seen to be safe and well tolerated.
  • No disease enhancement, infusion related reactions, or dose limiting toxicities were observed.
  • Viral load data (qPCR) showed a comparable decline for both dose levels.
  • Infectivity of virus extracted through nasopharyngeal swabs was reduced to zero within 3-5 days post treatment in patients with positive titers at baseline.
  • Favorable PK profile in patients consistent with the profile observed in healthy volunteers: Confirmation of half-life and prolonged therapeutic exposure >2 weeks in all dosed patients.
  • Complete COVID-19 clinical symptom recovery in the study population was seen.
  • Data read-out from global Phase 2-3 EMPATHY study for ambulatory COVID-19 is expected in early 2022.
  • Recently, MOLN confirmed retained activity of ensovibep on positions mutated in Omicron.
