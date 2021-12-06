SGB Development, Blink Charging in pact for deploying EV charging stations at all SGB properties
Dec. 06, 2021 8:56 AM ETSG Blocks, Inc. (SGBX), BLNKBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- SGB Development, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) to collaborate with Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) to deploy Blink’s EV charging technology via SG Blocks’ modular designs.
- This agreement expands the original 2020 Master Development and Production Agreement, executed between SG Blocks and Blink.
- SGB DevCorp expects to use Blink’s technology in all current and future development sites, elevating the amenities offered at each location and enabling each resident the opportunity to reduce their own carbon footprint.
- The first project between the two companies plans to deploy 300+ EV chargers at SGB DevCorp’s site in Lago Vista, Texas.
- SGBX +5% and BLNK -2% premarket.