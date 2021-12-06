Lennox International attracts bull rating from Deutsche Bank

Dec. 06, 2021 9:02 AM ETLennox International Inc. (LII)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Blue Financial Graph Background - Stock Market and Finance Concept

MicroStockHub/iStock via Getty Images

  • Deutsche Bank upgrades Lennox International (NYSE:LII) to a Buy rating after having it set at Hold.
  • Analyst Nicole DeBlase: "After two consecutive years of underperformance (9ppts in YTD, 5ppts in 2020), LII currently trades nearly in line with the MI/EE group median on NTM P/E, when historically it has commanded a ~20% premium (justified by best-in-class ROIC). While we agree that prior year comps are very tough in 1H22 - meaning that organic revenue is likely to decline Y/Y - this is already well-understood by the market, and is extremely short-sighted."
  • The firm assigns a price target of $392 to LII vs. the average analyst price target of $309.50.
