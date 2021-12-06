Ocular Therapeutix reports positive OTX-DED data in mid-stage dry eye disease study

Dec. 06, 2021 9:07 AM ETOcular Therapeutix, Inc. (OCUL)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor

  • Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) announces positive topline results from its Phase 2 clinical trial of OTX-DED (dexamethasone intracanalicular ophthalmic insert) for the short-term treatment of dry eye disease.
  • The clinical trial enrolling 166 subjects, achieving its pre-specified primary endpoint, demonstrating a statistically significant change of bulbar conjunctival hyperemia from baseline to day 15 compared to vehicle hydrogel using a central reading photographic assessment in the modified ITT population.
  • Change from baseline using the CCLRU Grading scale (0-4) was -0.51 for the OTX-DED 0.2 mg group (n=55), -0.43 for the OTX-DED 0.3 mg group (n=56), and -0.21 for the vehicle hydrogel insert group (n=55).
  • These differences were statistically significant compared with the vehicle hydrogel for both the OTX-DED 0.2 mg group (p=.004) and the OTX-DED 0.3 mg group (p=.028).
  • Sensitivity analysis were consistent with the primary analysis. Improvements from baseline were noted in the VAS dry eye symptoms for both OTX-DED 0.2 mg and 0.3 mg groups.
  • Both formulations were observed to have a favorable safety profile and were generally well tolerated.
  • Other secondary endpoints are being evaluated.
