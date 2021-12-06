Lulu's Fashion Lounge rallies after analysts rave on upside
Dec. 06, 2021 9:10 AM ETLulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (LVLU)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Lulu's Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) is on watch after the analyst quiet period on the stock expires.
- So far, it is a clean sweep of Buy-equivalent ratings that have arrived from research firms on the retailer.
- Positive ratings are in from Goldman Sachs (Buy, price target $33), Jefferies (Buy, price target $23), Baird (Outperform, price target $17), Telsey Advisory Group (Outperform, PT $18), KeyBanc Capital Markets (Overweight, price target $18), Cowen (Outperform, price target $21) and Piper Sandler (Overweight), PT $33
- Jefferies analyst Randal Konik sums up the bullish vibe on LVLU by saying the company's growing brand awareness, scalable operating model, category expansion initiatives and international growth opportunities are positive factors for the company to help its competitive positioning in the growing, and highly fragmented global apparel and footwear industry.
- Telsey on LYLV: "Lulus is a digitally native fashion brand serving Millennial and Gen Z women with an assortment that spans apparel, footwear, and accessories. The fast-growing US apparel and footwear e-commerce market was estimated at $94 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow at a 13% CAGR through 2025, reaching approximately $192 billion. Given its singular channel focus, we believe Lulus is well-positioned to capitalize on the accelerated shift to the digital channel driven by the pandemic and younger consumer shopping preferences."
- Shares of LVLU are up 3.07% in premarket trading to $11.40.
- LVLU landed on Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch this week.