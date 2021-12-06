Mallard Acquisition receives Nasdaq letter of non-compliance
Dec. 06, 2021 9:10 AM ETMallard Acquisition Corp. (MACU)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Mallard Acquisition (NASDAQ:MACU) has been notified by Nasdaq of its non-compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1).
- Mallard failed to timely file its Q3 Form 10-Q with the SEC. As previously disclosed in the Current Report on Form 8-K filed on November 22, 2021, the company requires additional time to prepare the Q3 Form 10-Q as it has identified a classification error made in certain of its previously issued financial statements. The error arose from the manner in which, as of the closing of the company’s initial public offering, the company valued its common stock subject to possible redemption.