Bellicum Pharma reports positive BPX-601 data in prostate cancer; secures $35M capital

Prostate Cancer Cross Section

jamesbenet/E+ via Getty Images

  • Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) announces positive interim data from its Phase 1/2 GoCAR-T clinical trials, in the first cohort of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) patients treated in the clinical trial for BPX-601.
  • Shares down 8.3% premarket at $1.55.
  • BPX-601 GoCAR-T in mCRPC (first three-patient cohort): A confirmed partial response was observed in one patient, accompanied by substantial reduction in PSA in response to treatment with BPX-601 and rimiducid. No dose-limiting toxicities were observed.
  • BPX-603 Dual-Switch GoCAR-T in HER2+ Solid Tumors: No dose-limiting toxicities were observed. Limited cell engraftment and expansion were observed.
  • Serious adverse events reported were pleural effusion and pneumonia. Neither was determined to be related to study drug.
  • No CRS or ICANS events were reported.
  • Enrollment is ongoing in the second dose cohort in mCRPC of 5x106 cells/kg and at dose level 2 of 1x106 cells/kg alone, followed by weekly rimiducid in each of the study.
  • Bellicum has also entered into an agreement for a $35M private placement of equity securities with two biotechnology specialist investment funds.
  • The company will issue, pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 20,559,210 shares of common stock and accompanying warrants to purchase equal number of shares at a combined unit price of $1.7024.
  • The 7 years common stock warrants will have an exercise price of $1.69/share.
  • Proceeds will be used to support ongoing clinical development of BPX-601 and BPX-603, and for general corporate purposes.
