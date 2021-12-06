Boston Beer gains after Cowen says comparisons will get easier

Closeup hand pointing pen on blue colour monitor to analyse stock market graph

champc/iStock via Getty Images

  • Cowen turns more constructive on Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) with an upgrade to a Market Perform rating from Sell.
  • Analyst Vivien Azer: "Since late August, SAM's share price has compressed, reflecting the negative revisions to company guidance. However, with Nielsen trends starting to show signs of stabilization, we think the lower expectations are now priced into the stock."
  • Azer says while Q1 comparables will be tough for SAM, the remainder of the year will see increasingly easy comparisons in a reflection of the slowdown in hard seltzer.
  • Cowen assigns a price target of $500 to SAM.
  • Shares of SAM are up 1.15% premarket to $465.67.
  • Read Seeking Alpha author Moonshot Equity Analysis' recent breakdown on SAM's valuation.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.