Hawkins to acquire NAPCO Chemical, adding 3 branches in Texas

Dec. 06, 2021 9:25 AM ETHawkins, Inc. (HWKN)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the assets of NAPCO Chemical Co. and its affiliates.
  • The transaction is expected to close by the end of Dec. 2021.
  • “This acquisition demonstrates Hawkins’ commitment to expand our footprint in the South and allows us to enter the Texas market. Upon completion of this acquisition, Hawkins will have 37 water treatment sites serving 26 states.” said Hawkins CEO Patrick H. Hawkins.
  • Hawkins expects that the acquisition will be accretive in its fiscal year 2023.
