JZZ Technologies signs LOI to acquire Life Factor Research
Dec. 06, 2021 9:34 AM ETJZZ Technologies, Inc. (JZZI)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- JZZ Technologies (OTCPK:JZZI) intends to acquire Life Factor Research and begin marketing its unique and patented line of natural supplements
- Under the terms, JZZ Technologies will acquire 100% ownership of Life Factor Research, its formulations, research, products, and manufacturing operations.
- JZZ Technologies intends to provide certain working capital to Life Factor Research, whereby the two parties may achieve and initiate new products, marketing, influencer campaigns, and sales to move the venture into global commercial viability.
- Charles Cardona, CEO of JZZ Technologies., stated, "We also join with Charles Layton, who can bring his vast experience to our team and head up our life sciences and bioscience operations. This adds a huge resource to our company."