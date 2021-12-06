Tradeweb trading volume reaches $24.2T in November
For November, Tradeweb Markets (TW -1.2%) reported total trading volume of $24.2T; ADV stood at $1.18T (+22.6% Y/Y).
In November, Tradeweb facilitated record activity in swaps/swaptions ≥ 1-year.
Additionally, Tradeweb set new records in TRACE market share for U.S. High Grade, capturing 23.9% with a record 14.3% transacted fully electronically.
U.S. government bond ADV was up 44.3% YoY to $144.5B, and European government bond ADV was up 28.5% Y/Y to $34.6B.
Mortgage ADV was down 21.1% Y/Y to $178.6B.
Swaps/swaptions ≥ 1-year ADV was up 44.9% Y/Y to $233.3B, and total rates derivatives ADV was up 76.7% Y/Y to $396.7B.
For November, U.S. Credit ADV was up 18.1% Y/Y to $6.6B and European credit ADV was up 1.6% to $1.8B; credit derivatives ADV was down 18.0% Y/Y to $9.8B.
U.S. ETF ADV was up 15.9% Y/Y to $5.5B and European ETF ADV was down 8.3% Y/Y to $2.5b.
Repurchase agreement ADV was up 11.1% Y/Y to $367.0B.