Tradeweb trading volume reaches $24.2T in November

Dec. 06, 2021 9:53 AM ETTradeweb Markets Inc. (TW)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

  • For November, Tradeweb Markets (TW -1.2%) reported total trading volume of $24.2T; ADV stood at $1.18T (+22.6% Y/Y).

  • In November, Tradeweb facilitated record activity in swaps/swaptions ≥ 1-year.

  • Additionally, Tradeweb set new records in TRACE market share for U.S. High Grade, capturing 23.9% with a record 14.3% transacted fully electronically.

  • U.S. government bond ADV was up 44.3% YoY to $144.5B, and European government bond ADV was up 28.5% Y/Y to $34.6B.

  • Mortgage ADV was down 21.1% Y/Y to $178.6B.

  • Swaps/swaptions ≥ 1-year ADV was up 44.9% Y/Y to $233.3B, and total rates derivatives ADV was up 76.7% Y/Y to $396.7B.

  • For November, U.S. Credit ADV was up 18.1% Y/Y to $6.6B and European credit ADV was up 1.6% to $1.8B; credit derivatives ADV was down 18.0% Y/Y to $9.8B.

  • U.S. ETF ADV was up 15.9% Y/Y to $5.5B and European ETF ADV was down 8.3% Y/Y to $2.5b.

  • Repurchase agreement ADV was up 11.1% Y/Y to $367.0B.

