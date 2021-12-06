MarketAxess trading activity grows in November on wider credit spreads, higher volatility
Dec. 06, 2021 9:53 AM ETMarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- MarketAxess' (NASDAQ:MKTX) trading volume of $653.4B consisting of $212.4B in credit volume and $440.9B in rates volume increases from $619B in the prior month.
- Still, shares of MKTX trade near its 52-week low at $341.5 per share, now up 1.3% to $353.5 per share.
- U.S. high grade market share of 20.9% in November rises from 19.6% in October as wider credit spreads and higher volatility in the second half on November led to increased trading activity on the company's platform.
- Record quarter-to-date portfolio trading volume of $10.3B in November exceeds the full third-quarter of $8.9B.
- U.S. Treasury bond volume of $432.7B gains 55% on a Y/Y basis; driven by further adoption of the all-to-Click-to-Trade protocol.
- Municipal bond volume also soars 86% Y/Y to $2.2B.
- Previously, (Nov. 3) MarketAxess reports growth in October trading volume.