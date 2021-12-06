MarketAxess trading activity grows in November on wider credit spreads, higher volatility

Dec. 06, 2021 9:53 AM ETMarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

stock market index and graph for technology business blue white banner background

MadamLead/iStock via Getty Images

  • MarketAxess' (NASDAQ:MKTX) trading volume of $653.4B consisting of $212.4B in credit volume and $440.9B in rates volume increases from $619B in the prior month.
  • Still, shares of MKTX trade near its 52-week low at $341.5 per share, now up 1.3% to $353.5 per share.
  • U.S. high grade market share of 20.9% in November rises from 19.6% in October as wider credit spreads and higher volatility in the second half on November led to increased trading activity on the company's platform.
  • Record quarter-to-date portfolio trading volume of $10.3B in November exceeds the full third-quarter of $8.9B.
  • U.S. Treasury bond volume of $432.7B gains 55% on a Y/Y basis; driven by further adoption of the all-to-Click-to-Trade protocol.
  • Municipal bond volume also soars 86% Y/Y to $2.2B.
  • Previously, (Nov. 3) MarketAxess reports growth in October trading volume.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.