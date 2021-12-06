ElectraMeccanica Vehicles updates on EV sales number
Dec. 06, 2021 9:55 AM ETElectrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- ElectraMeccanica Vehicles (SOLO +0.6%) reports the delivery of 47 SOLO Electric Vehicles to reservation and fleet holders as of the end of November.
- The company notes delivery of SOLO’s to reservation holders and fleets commenced on Oct. 4 at an invite only event at the Los Angeles Hilton.
- “The excitement surrounding our flagship SOLO EV continues to gain momentum, further evident in the overwhelming number of visitors and test drive participants during the recent Los Angeles Auto Show. In addition to delivering SOLO EVs to reservation holders and fleets, over 900 individuals enjoyed test drives at the LA Auto Show, exceeding our expectations. DRIVE SOLO!,” says CEO Kevin Pavlov.
