WillScot Mobile Mini acquires Hecht Trailers rental assets

Dec. 06, 2021 10:07 AM ETWillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

business hand pushing acquisition button

pichet_w/iStock via Getty Images

  • WillScot Mobile Mini (WSC +0.1%) has acquired rental assets of Hecht Trailers in New Jersey.
  • The acquisition brings over 2,000 storage units and over 200 modular units to the company's existing markets in the northeast U.S.
  • The transaction was funded with cash on hand and borrowings under its revolving credit agreement.
  • WillScot Mobile CEO Brad Soultz commented, "Hecht Trailers’ rental operations expand our presence and capabilities in the greater northeast region. Consistent with our M&A strategy, we look forward to providing our ‘Ready to Work’ value proposition to new customers and applying our commercial and organizational best practices, while leveraging our scalable technology platform."
  Last month, WillScot Mobile Mini acquired assets of Los Angeles-based Portable Storage
