WillScot Mobile Mini acquires Hecht Trailers rental assets
Dec. 06, 2021 10:07 AM ETWillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- WillScot Mobile Mini (WSC +0.1%) has acquired rental assets of Hecht Trailers in New Jersey.
- The acquisition brings over 2,000 storage units and over 200 modular units to the company's existing markets in the northeast U.S.
- The transaction was funded with cash on hand and borrowings under its revolving credit agreement.
- WillScot Mobile CEO Brad Soultz commented, "Hecht Trailers’ rental operations expand our presence and capabilities in the greater northeast region. Consistent with our M&A strategy, we look forward to providing our ‘Ready to Work’ value proposition to new customers and applying our commercial and organizational best practices, while leveraging our scalable technology platform."
