Alibaba shakeup, DiDi's delisting lead activity in Chinese tech stocks
Dec. 06, 2021 10:21 AM ETAlibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA), DIDIBIDU, JD, WB, TCEHY, BILI, KWEB, BABBy: Rex Crum, SA News Editor38 Comments
- Chinese Internet stocks were in line for another day of strong activity, Monday, with a management change at Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) and more concerns about DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) taking the spotlight.
- Alibaba (BABA) was up by more than 7% after the Chinese e-commerce platform operator said Toby Xu will replace Maggie Wu as the company's chief financial officer. Xu had been Alibaba's (BABA) deputy CFO since 2019.
- The change at Alibaba (BABA) comes amid what has been a rough year for the company's shares on Wall Street. On Friday, Alibaba (BABA) fell to a 52-week-low amid what continues to be a slate of moves by the Chinese government to exert more influence over China's tech sector.
- On Friday, DiDi (DIDI) shares plunged more than 22% a day after the Chinese ride-sharing leader said it would delist its shares from the New York Stock Exchange in favor of a listing in Hong Kong. However, DiDi (DIDI) shares climbed 10% in early trading on Monday.
- Among other leading Chinese tech companies, Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) shares rose 3.5%, JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) slipped by 2.6%, Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) rose by 1% and Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY) and BiliBili (NASDAQ:BILI) both edged into positive territory.
- The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) also had an upbeat day, rising 2.4%.
- Regarding DiDi (DIDI) Citi analyst Alicia Yap said in a research note that company's delisting situation is an "isolated incident" and that recent associated selloffs of other Chinese stocks are overdone.