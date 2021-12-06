Alibaba shakeup, DiDi's delisting lead activity in Chinese tech stocks

  • Chinese Internet stocks were in line for another day of strong activity, Monday, with a management change at Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) and more concerns about DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) taking the spotlight.
  • Alibaba (BABA) was up by more than 7% after the Chinese e-commerce platform operator said Toby Xu will replace Maggie Wu as the company's chief financial officer. Xu had been Alibaba's (BABA) deputy CFO since 2019.
  • The change at Alibaba (BABA) comes amid what has been a rough year for the company's shares on Wall Street. On Friday, Alibaba (BABA) fell to a 52-week-low amid what continues to be a slate of moves by the Chinese government to exert more influence over China's tech sector.
  • On Friday, DiDi (DIDI) shares plunged more than 22% a day after the Chinese ride-sharing leader said it would delist its shares from the New York Stock Exchange in favor of a listing in Hong Kong. However, DiDi (DIDI) shares climbed 10% in early trading on Monday.
  • Among other leading Chinese tech companies, Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) shares rose 3.5%, JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) slipped by 2.6%, Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) rose by 1% and Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY) and BiliBili (NASDAQ:BILI) both edged into positive territory.
  • The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) also had an upbeat day, rising 2.4%.
  • Regarding DiDi (DIDI) Citi analyst Alicia Yap said in a research note that company's delisting situation is an "isolated incident" and that recent associated selloffs of other Chinese stocks are overdone.
