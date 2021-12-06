Kaival Brands, Koupon announce partnership to increase customer options

  • Kaival Brands Innovations Group (KAVL) is the exclusive global distributor of products manufactured by Bidi Vapor, has partnered with Koupon to create an electronic engagement program involving Koupon's digital promotion platform.
  • The partnership will offer customers who purchase the BIDI® Stick - a premium electronic cigarette - digital opportunities based on their purchases.
  • The partnership will offer incentives to specific customers based on purchasing habits, allowing users 21 and older of vaping products the opportunity to experience the device and its unique qualities.
  • "Partnering with a growing e-cigarette company like Bidi Vapor will benefit the industry as a whole." said Brad Van Otterloo, CEO of Koupon.
