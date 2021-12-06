Fed speakers go quiet as markets assess a new policy chapter with the Powell Pivot
Dec. 06, 2021 2:41 PM ETBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Get ready to hear a lot about the Federal Reserve reaction function from market watchers.
- In the absence of Fed speakers as the central bank goes into its quiet period ahead of the Dec. 15 meeting, there will be plenty of column inches and airtime for predictions on how the Fed interprets economic news.
- Chairman Jerome Powell rattled the consensus last week as he clearly looked to tilt, or pivot, toward quickening the pace of asset tapering.
- Goldman Sachs is looking for an announcement at the next meeting that the Fed will double the pace to $30B per month starting January. It sees rates liftoff in June.
- Banks that aren't totally convinced about a decision next week are in the camp that tapering will end before the middle of next year, which had been the baseline.
- "We’re really at a fascinating crossroads in markets at the moment," Deutsche Bank rates strategist Jim Reid says. "The market sentiment on the virus and the policymakers at the Fed are moving in opposite directions."
- "As it stands, the Fed are increasingly likely to accelerate their taper next week with a market that is worried that it’s a policy error,' Reid says. "I don’t think it is as I think the Fed is way behind the curve. However I appreciate that until we have more certainly on Omicron then it’s going to be tough to disprove the policy error thesis."
- Better exposure to higher rates. "Put simply, markets are concerned that last week signaled an important paradigm shift for the Fed," Kinsale Trading's Tom Essaye writes. "You might read it as a change in the Fed’s 'Reaction Function,' but that’s just academic speak for describing to how the Fed reacts to risks to the economy."
- "Since the pandemic started, markets have been conditioned to expect the Fed to react dovishly every time there’s been a COVID risk, and to essentia'ly ignore inflation risks," Essaye says. "That core assumption has led to a “Buy every dip” mentality, and the expectation of forever QE and low rates has helped fuel strong performance in tech since Delta emerged (basically since last May)."
- "But last week, the Fed implied that COVID risks are being viewed not only as a threat to growth, but also as further stoking inflation, so COVID flare ups are no longer making the Fed more dovish."
- The next big data point is the CPI at the end of the week, which could be looking at a 7% headline number.
- Mohamed El-Erian says recent action indicates the market is seeing a growing risk of recession.