Cushman & Wakefield closes on $500M investment in Greystone Agency
Dec. 06, 2021 11:13 AM ETCushman & Wakefield plc (CWK)FMCC, FNMABy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Cushman & Wakefield (CWK +2.7%) closes on its deal to acquire 40% of Greystone Agency's FHA and Servicing businesses for ~$500M.
- The joint venture with Greystone, a multifamily lender, including HUD, Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) DUS, Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) Optigo, and bridge financing, gives Cushman & Wakefield clients direct access to a broader range of debt products for property acquisition, refinancing, or substantial rehab/new construction.
- By bringing together our areas of expertise, we are committed to leading the multifamily market,” said Stephen Rosenberg, founder and CEO, Greystone. “This strategic joint venture and investment in Greystone significantly enhances the ability to execute on our clients’ investment strategies and our own plan for growth.”
- The companies originally announced the joint venture agreement in October.
