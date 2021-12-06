Spirit Airlines attracts a bull rating from Evercore with springtime bounce anticipated

  • Evercore ISI upgrades Spirit Airlines (SAVE +9.3%) to an Outperform rating after having the airline stock slotted at In-line.
  • Analyst Duane Pfennigwerth notes SAVE is down 40% since late April.
  • "Over that timeframe ’22 consensus EPS has moderated from over $2 per share to $0.30 currently – while it will take some time to work out (Spring ‘21), we’ll take the over."
  • Spirit is expected to take a more conservative approach to future peak periods until productivity normalizes to avoid disruptions.
  • Looking further ahead, Evercore sees strategic optionality as company execution and demand improves for the carrier.
