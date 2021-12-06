BuzzFeed goes negative after early surge prompted by de-SPACing, likely squeeze
Dec. 06, 2021 11:30 AM ETBuzzFeed, Inc. (BZFD)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Digital media company BuzzFeed Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) fell 8.3% after earlier jumping 50% in its first first day of trading after completing a de-spacing transaction and a likely short squeeze.
- The stock pop comes after a report last week that about 94% of the $287.5 million the SPAC raised was withdrawn by investors, according to a WSJ report. That leaves BuzzFeed with about $16M from its public listing.
- BuzzFeed likely popped on a short squeeze due to a low float and redemptions, which CNBC earlier said was the biggest redemption so far in Q4. This phenomenon, helped by social media promotion, occurred in the summer with a few different SPACs that saw very large redemptions including Effector Therapeutics, which saw 97% redemptions for its SPAC.
- The final BuzzFeed deal included gross proceeds of at least $150M from fully committed convertible notes and $16.2M held in trust (assuming no redemption elections are withdrawn), according to a statement.