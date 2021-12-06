Recursion expands collaboration with Bayer on fibrosis research
- Recursion (RXRX +1.4%) has expanded its partnership with Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF -0.3%) to now work on more than a dozen programs related to fibrotic disease.
- The collaboration uses Recursion's inferential search capabilities to gain scientific insights on genetic and pharmacological functions.
- Recursion says that inferential search allows the drug discovery process to move at a much quicker rate.
- Each potential program in the partnership is eligible for more than $100M in commercial milestone, plus royalties on sales.
- Recursion went public in April.