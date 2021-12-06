AeroVironment FQ2 2022 Earnings Preview
Dec. 06, 2021 5:35 PM ETAeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.64 (+33.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $131.77M (+42.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AVAV has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.