Designer Brands Q3 2022 Earnings Preview

Dec. 06, 2021 12:08 PM ETDesigner Brands Inc. (DBI)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.56 (+315.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $897.5M (+37.5% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, DBI has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.
  • Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Designer Brands Inc.: Q3 Earnings Could Be Huge
