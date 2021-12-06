Dave & Buster's Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Dec. 06, 2021 5:35 PM ETDave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Dave & Buster's (NASDAQ:PLAY) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.13 (+112.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $319.74M (+193.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, PLAY has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 3 downward.